..Bags cultural ambassador award

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni, on Saturday, promised better relationship between Nigeria and China as he bagged the 2022 Outstanding Cultural Ambassador Award, at Nigeria New Media Achiever’s Award ceremony in Lagos.

The award is in recognition and appreciation of his remarkable contribution towards the development of culture between Nigeria and China and also for his charitable gesture towards the orphanages, students and low income earners in Nigeria.

While receiving the award in Lagos, Chief Dr Eric Ni commended the organizers of the awards for finding him worthy of an award.

He also assured that the Chinese Community in Nigeria will continue to support Nigeria.

Ni said: “I have a responsibility to polish the image of China and to better the good relationship between Nigeria and China, this award is a confirmation that Nigerians are appreciative of my little contribution toward Nigeria-China culture, the growth of education and empowerment of the less privileged.

“This is an encouragement for me to do more for the people and the country, myself and the Chinese Community in Nigeria will continue to support and stand with the people of Nigeria.”

In his address, the Vice President of Nigeria New Media Achiever’s Award, Yemi Adesanya commended the Chinese Community in Nigeria for its humanitarian work in the country.

Adesanya said: “As we are gather to celebrate the achievements of Dr Eric Ni, whose exemplary achievements is an inspiration and a beacon of hope to us all, I congratulate you for your hard work, sacrifices and support towards uniting the Nigeria and China culture.

“I commend you and the Chinese Community in Nigeria for your humanitarian work, which is worthy of emulation, and urged you not to relent in your efforts of looking after the wellbeing of the society.”

Nigeria New Media Achiever’s Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the Africa, dedicated to excellence in journalism and other industries

RELATED NEWS