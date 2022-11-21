By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigeria commemorates United Nations, UN, Children’s Day 2022, a nonprofit organization, Save the Children International, SCI, and National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Sunday, urged Nigerians to promote children’s rights in the country.

Making the appeal on the heels of the UN Children’s Day 2022 with theme ‘Inclusion, For Every Child’, SCI and NHRC pointed in a statement that when children are denied of their rights, they are threatened to be pushed into the basket of deprivation, including reduced access to education, healthy start in life, nutrition, and lack of access to basic social services.

The UN designated 20 November as Universal Children’s Day in 1954. The UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child, and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), on November 20th of 1959 and 1989, respectively. The UN CRC guarantees and sets minimum standards for protecting the rights of all children.

The statement reads in part, “On the occasion of Universal Children’s Day, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria call on everyone to put more effort to promote children’s rights by including every last child in striving for a secure future.

“Nigeria is one of the signatories to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC). In 2003, the National Assembly adopted the Child Rights Act (CRA), a comprehensive legal instrument for the protection of the rights of all children.

“Nearly all the State governments have domesticated the CRA, but huge work awaits the federal, state and local governments and other stakeholders to fully finance and implement the law.

“As we observe Universal Children’s Day under the theme, ‘Inclusion, For Every Child’, NHRC and SCI Nigeria would like to call upon families, communities and governments to renew their commitments to leave no child behind – in spite of any discriminatory, structural barriers, including age, gender, or disability. All children are entitled to equal rights.

“Therefore, the theme challenges us to take a step forward by making a safe world that should be more inclusive for our children and resist every discrimination against them.

“The occasion offers us an opportunity to promote and celebrate children’s rights that will build a better world for them.”

The statement quoted Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu, OFR, SAN, saying “As a national institution charged with the mandate of promoting and protecting human rights in Nigeria, we are committed to ensuring that the government and all stakeholders focus on entrenching values that will promote the welfare of children today for a better tomorrow.

“We believe that the wisest form of investment any progressive nation can make is to invest in our children. This is the sure way to assure sustainability of the country and the well-being of its people.”

The two organisations also lamented how children around the world continue to face various forms of adversity in the society, which particularly, the girl child is subjected to multiple forms of oppression, exploitation, and discrimination due to her gender.

“Furthermore, children with disabilities are also challenged from inadequate access to and lack of quality education, health care, nutrition and social protection services”, it pointed.

A representative of children living with disabilities at the Borno State Children’s Parliament, Hon. Aisha Mohammed, said, “It is my wish that the society, community, government, and nongovernmental organizations, consider children living with disability in their decision and policy-making process and stop discriminating us.”

Senior Advisor, Disability Inclusion at Save the Children International Nigeria, Toyin Aderemi-Balogun, said, “Children with disabilities will achieve their potential if we all recognize, promote and uphold their human rights. Their full and effective inclusion at all levels is, therefore, non-negotiable. We all must play a role; starting from data disaggregation by age, gender and disability in sectoral databases, national surveys, and in monitoring and evaluating policies, programmes and services.”

According to the statement, refugee children are also discriminated against and bullied because they may wear different clothing, eat different food, practice a different religion, struggle with understanding and speaking local languages, and have different cultures and customs.

Onorakwa Godgift, 16, a Cameroonian refugee, in Cross River State, said, “Today, it has become normal that we refugee children are sidelined in the activities of the world. Our opinions, our best is usually not good enough to be considered in every level of decision-making, ranging from nutrition to education. Our voices or cries, beautiful ideas, talents and even our feelings are enveloped under the voices of adults everywhere we go.”

Country Director, Save the Children International Nigeria, Famari Barro, said, “The rights of children are severely threatened by ever-increasing effects of climate change. It was a recent experience that because of flooding, thousands of children and their families were displaced, farmers left their agriculture, leaving children out of school and exposed to different forms of violent attacks and abuse. Therefore, we need to stand up together for a more equal, healthy and liveable natural environment and inclusive world for all children – where their rights are fully protected, respected and fulfilled.”

However, the two organisations called for full implementation of the federal and state level policies and strategies developed to ensure the protection of the rights and welfare of the child.

“SCI and NHRC urge all stakeholders to renew their commitments to do whatever it takes to advance child rights in Nigeria”, it added.

