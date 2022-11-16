A representative of Ido women making a presentation during the NEEDS assessment

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – THE Centre For Human Rights, Health, Ethnic Harmony And Livelihood Development (CHHELD) has urged communities in Rivers state to develop a culture of carrying out NEEDS Assessment for to government at all tiers and other development agencies for budgetary capture and development attention.

The body made the appeal when it assisted four Rivers communities across two Local Governments (LGs) in Rivers in carrying out their NEEDS assessment which resulted in the respective LGs adopting and capturing some of the listed development needs in their 2023 appropriation bills.

Funded by the British Council, European Union Agents for Citizen Driven Transformation programme (EU-ACT), the CHHELD enlightenment initiative was executed in Sama and Ido communities, Asari-toru LGA, Obuama and Ipokuma in Degema LGA, through engagement of EU trained Advocates for Local Government Accountability and Transparency (ALAT).

In the fallout of the exercise, the needs for public toilets, drainages, community hall, health facility, public schools upgrade drinkable, power supply, water and skills empowerment were common among the predominantly riverine communities.

Encouraged by the development, Chairman of Asari-Toru LG, Onengiyeofori George highlighted “The council is already addressing construction of Sama Civic Centre and electricity (metering of houses) out of the five priority NEEDS expressed by Sama community. The council has taken steps to engage contractors to survey and draw proposed building plans for the Sama Civic Centre.”

Sama Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman, Mr. Brown Inyokpo, further revealed assurances of the Asari-Toru LG Chairman that, “By next fiscal year, contract for construction of the civic centre will be awarded. The LG has metered the transformers distributing electricity in the local government area, I can confirm.”

