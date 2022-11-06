By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has expressed his excitement to face his former club, Arsenal in Sunday’s derby clash.

This will be the first time the Gabonese forward will be up against Arsenal since his controversial exit from the club.

Aubameyang had one of his most prolific spells of his career in Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

However, his form eventually dipped after signing a new long-term contract and his relationship with Arteta degenerated.

Read also: UCL: Zakaria seals win for Chelsea in final group game

This led to the former Borussia Dortmund hitman being frozen out of the first team. His contract was eventually terminated allowing him to leave for free to Barcelona in January. After a six-month spell in Spain, he was sold to Chelsea on deadline day.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge,Aubameyang said: “Yes, definitely a very exciting game and also because they are doing well at the moment.

“It’s a big week coming and we will try to give everything to make the most of it. The first game is at home against Arsenal I think it’s going to be fun for sure.”

RELATED NEWS