Chekkit’s Executive Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Hon. Afolabi Nurudeen Adekambi from the 1st November 2022 as a Non-Executive Director in order to further the company’s vision of securing the sanitizing pharmaceutical industries across Africa.

Hon. Afolabi Adekanbi is currently the National PRESIDENT of the Association of Pharmaceutical Products Marketers of Nigeria, APPMAN.

He started his career in Pharmaceutical Products Marketing as Medical Sales Representative with Bond Chemical Industries and rose through the ranks to become Regional Manager, Sales Manager and finally to National Sales Manager.

He also served as Regional Sales Manager in Morrison Industries Plc, Grace Healthcare, and Sood and Gins; as well as National Sales Manager at Leksville Health Solutions, all based in Lagos. He has over 20 years experience in Pharmaceutical Products sales and marketing.

Hon. Afolabi Adekanbi, is currently the Chief Executive Officer, Crystall Ball international Services Limited Nigeria.

Speaking on the appointment, Dare Odumade (CEO, Chekkit) had this to say;

“We are richly blessed to have Hon. Afolabi join the team to lend his support to the good work we are doing at Chekkit by using technology to build the necessary product serialisation and traceability digital infrastructure, Africa needs to reduce the rate of medicine counterfeiting that has been taking lives for decades and unlock intelligence on supply chain transparency and patient insights”

Chekkit with Hon Afolabi on-board will accelerate its effort to further help secure the pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria and ensure patients have access to original and safe drugs.

Chekkit was Founded in 2018 by Dare Odumade, Oluwatosin Adelowo, and Samuel Ukhueleigbe, Chekkit Technologies provides blockchain secured anti-fake, serialisation, consumer engagement & intelligence solution with end-to-end supply chain tracking services to leading pharmaceutical & CPG brands like Merck, Chi Pharma, Flourmills of Nigeria PLC, Indomie, etc.

