The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State governor Mr. Success Ossai has condemned the comments credited to Nigerian singer Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy, on the Peoples Democratic Party Vice presidential candidate governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ossai, who reacted to Charly boy’s condemnation of Okowa’s facial look, said Charly boy is worst than Bobrisky and not a father figure.

According to Ossai, Charly boy lifestyle hasn’t been of any value to society.

“If Charly Boy was to be my father, I will kindly disown him considering his negative impacts on society.

“The picture of the PDP Vice presidential candidate governor Okowa he posted is an attribute of his abnormal character that killed his musical career” he added.

RELATED NEWS