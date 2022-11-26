….. Says doing so is better than building mansions

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum has called on the member representing Gwoza/Damboa/Chibok federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Usman Jaha, a.k.a Babawo, to channel his Constituency projects to public schools so as to compliment efforts of the Borno State Government in repositioning the sector to be conducive and affordable for children of the masses.

He said, doing so, will not only encourage public school enrollment, but will create an opportunity for the less privileged in the society and provide qualitative education to the future generations, rather than building mansions in Maiduguri.

Babawo is also seeking his two term, having emerged the candidate on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC come 2023 general elections.

Zulum was reacting to a comment made by the federal lawmaker while responding to a Public Lecture delivered by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, who also served as the Chairman on the occasion of the 2022 Annual Lecture of Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA), with the theme: “The Challenges of Leadership and Governance in Nigeria: Looking Inwards and Falling Back on Indigenous Resources”, which took place at Government House, Maiduguri.

The Sultan in his presentation harped on Peace and Security, Accountability, Trust Deficit, People’s Welfare and Core Values, as some of the contemporary challenges facing the people in leadership, stressing that, there is urgent need for those in authority to examine the growing magnitude of these challenges and proffer lasting or durable solutions.

The Sultan commended Governor Zulum for his good quality of leadership which has brought about the relative peace in the state.

He said, since the creation of BOBA, it had held various Annual Events across some states of the federation, hence, it is the first time that the North East states witnessed such gathering with Borno State Government as host.

Drama however insured after the Sultan’s lengthy Lecture, which culminated into Question and Answer session, where Hon Jaha (Babawo) who was given the rare first opportunity to comment, said, “Most of us were products of Public Schools, but now, we the privileged ones in the society have no option than to take our Children abroad to study in Provate schools, as almost all the public schools have lost credence”.

Responding to the Lawmaker, Zulum challenged him “to channel all your Constituency projects to Public schools in your constituency, instead of sending your children to private schools abroad, or building mansions in Maiduguri”.

Zulum also commended the Sultan and all members of BOBA for choosing Borno as venue for the 2022 Annual Lecture, adding that a robust partnership between his government and the BOBA, a prestigious secondary school in Nigeria, would revitalize the failing education system in northern Nigeria.

Earlier, the National President of BOBA, Engr Dahiru Ibrahim thanked the Governor and the Shehu of Borno, HRH Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi for providing every logistical support including accommodations, venue of the conference, vehicles, meals and enabling environment for the association to host its first-ever meeting in the northeast subregion.

Established in 1921, as Katsina College, before it metamorphosed to its present name, Barewa College has produced five Nigerian presidents and about 20 governors, amongst other prominent national figures that served and are still serving the nation.

Among the list are Ahmadu Bello, the Premier of Northern Nigeria from 1954 to 1966; Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, Prime Minister of Nigeria from 1960 to 1961; Gen. Murtala Mohammed, Military President from 1975 to 1976; Gen. Yakubu Gowon(retd.) Military President from 1966 to 1975; Shehu Shagari, President of Nigeria from 1979 to 1983; Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, President of Nigeria from 2007 to 2010; Mallam Adamu Ciroma, 3-time Minister (Industries; Agriculture; and Finance); Senator (Prof.) Jubril Aminu – 2-time Minister (Education; Petroleum and Mineral Resources).

Others include; Umaru Dikko – Minister of Transportation; Ibrahim Mahmud Alfa, Ex-Governor of Kaduna State; Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State; Dr. Orji Uzor-Kalu, Ex-Governor of Abia State; Mohammed Bello – (current) Minister of FCT; Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau (retd.) current) Minister of Interior; Air Commodore Ibrahim Alkali(retd, – Ex-Military Governor of Kwara State; Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi – Ex-Minister of Education; Hon. Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi – Former Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN); Hon. Justice Uwais – Former Chief Justice of Nigeria; Hon. Justice Mohammed Bello, Former Chief Justice of Nigeria; and Senator Abubakar Kyari, 2-times Northern Borno Senator among others.

