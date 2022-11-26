By Benjamin Njoku

Five years after he was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains around their necks, Lagos socialite and businessman, Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike has broken his silence, describing his action as something that’s “artistic.”

The club owner made this assertion, while featuring in this week’s episode of WithChude.

According to him, “It just happened in an environment that doesn’t understand the act or culture because, to me, it’s art, it’s artistic.”

Narrating further, he said “Even when a petition was written, it was stated that it was against the lady’s will, and no, it wasn’t. I sat down one-on-one with the governor because the governor asked what was going on. I mean, he also clubbed and partied before he became a governor. So, he wanted to know what was going on; The framing of the petition was that I was openly chaining girls and giving them out to guys. I brought out my phone and showed him pictures, that we were partying, that Kiss Daniel was there, and that we were spraying money. And it’s not like I’m the first to have done it; it happens all over the world. He advised me to tender an apology and not do it again.”

On the rape allegation levelled against him then, the 30-year-old club owner said “What she wrote about me was totally false. Just like I tell people, when you are in the limelight, you have to expect some of these things because that is what you signed up for. You didn’t just sign up for the good side- the laughter, the party, there has to be some negative vibe that comes with it, some testing and trying period. It helps you develop emotionally and mentally, why put yourself in depression?

“For me, I think I have thick skin. Over the years, I developed one not to pay attention to ‘haters,” he added.

While reacting to the rumour that he had six pregnant girlfriends, Pretty Mike said “You can father six kids or more, and they may not be your biological kids. I get shocked when people think the way they think. Technically, you have six girlfriends, and you impregnated them in the same month or within a period of three months. Women as notorious as they are will never agree to come and follow you in public, I don’t care how rich you are.”

Recall that in 2017, Pretty Mike was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command on the orders of the Lagos State Government after the internet was awash with the photos of the socialite putting leash on young girls and leading them to a wedding in Lagos. The ugly development caused an outrage on social media with many people calling on the government to act fast in order to keep a rein on such type of bizarre anti-social behaviour.

