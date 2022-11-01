CFAO Yamaha Motor Nigeria Limited, a joint venture of CFAO and Yamaha Motor Corporation Japan, launched a campaign called the Road Music Challenge on October 17, 2022.

The challenge aims to encourage talented Nigerian youths and foster creativity, culture, and diversity. Participants are required to record a video using a specific afrobeat developed for Yamaha, and create lyrics using the proposed phrases by the brand. Video entries are to be submitted before the 21st of November, 2022, using the selected hashtags #roadmusicchallengeng and #cfaoyamaha.

CFAO Yamaha would reward the winners of the challenge with prizes worth N5,000,000 (Five Million Naira). The overall winner would go home with the grand prize of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira) and a 3.5kva Yamaha generator.

Mrs. Sylvia Omlenyi, Managing director, CFAO Yamaha Motor Nigeria Limited, stated, “The Road Music Challenge has recorded tremendous success in Ivory Coast, Cameron and Senegal and I am very excited that we are launching the challenge in Nigeria. Entertainment is one of Nigeria’s biggest exports and as most will agree, there is a wide array of budding talents in Nigeria. I am confident that Nigeria will take this challenge to a new level of creativity. For CFAO Yamaha, this is more than just a music contest; it is a platform to promote our local talents, who are frequently unable to breakthrough due to a lack of funding.

To participate in the Road Music Challenge, the details are on CFAO Yamaha’s social media pages; on Instagram (@cfaoyamaha) and on Facebook (@cfaoyamahamotornigerialtd).

The physical activation will start in Enugu (November 3rd–November 5th), followed by Ibadan (November 7th–November 10th), and finally in Lagos (November 11th–November 14th).

