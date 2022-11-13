*Demands prosecution of plaintiff for defamation

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

A group, College of Personal Aides of governor Udom Emmanuel, COPA, has congratulated the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP on his victory at the Federal High Court, FHC Uyo, over allegations of certificates forgery brought against him by aggrieved PDP governorship aspirant, Mr. Akan Okon.

COPA, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Mr. Essien Ndueso, and made available to newsmen weekend in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, however, urged Pastor Eno to immediately institute a case of criminal defamation against the plaintiff.

They regretted that despite Mr. Okon’s level of exposure, he allowed himself to be deceived and manipulated by false prophets, andthanked God that the Court judgement further proved the integrity of Pastor Eno.

The statement reads in part: “The College of Personal Aides of the Governor, heartily congratulate the PDP governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno on his well deserved victory at the Federal High Court. Of course, we have never entertained any doubt regarding the tested integrity of Pastor Umo Eno over the years.

“However, now that Pastor Umo Eno’s WAEC certificate has been judiciary-confirmed by a court of competent jurisdiction, we urge Pastor Umo Eno to immediately institute a case of criminal defamation against Mr Akan Okon.

“The college of aides of His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel continues to commend our boss for the choice of Pastor Umo Eno in whom we have seen the capacity to keep the light of development and prosperity of Akwa Ibom lit by Mr Udom Emmanuel aglow.

“Therefore, we strongly condemn the action of Mr Akan Okon and his veiled gang, and will continue to contribute our quota towards the actualization of the completion agenda with special concern for the succession plan of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

“It is against this background that we call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mr Akan Okon for criminally defaming a man blessed by God and prepared for service to God and humanity, Pastor Umo Eno”

The Personal Aides of the governor, stressed that though they believe that the award of N15million cost against the plaintiff was the judge’s way of assuaging and absolving Umo Eno of the allegations, that it was not enough.

“Mr Akan Okon should face the consequences of his action, and be arraigned immediately for the criminal defamation on Pastor Umo.

“While we congratulate the Governorship hopeful, Pastor Umo Eno on his victory at the Court, we see yesterday’s victory as the prelude to the victory at the polls come March, 2023 as the entire Akwa Ibom State can now attest to the fact that Pastor Umo Eno is a man of veracity and character.” COPA stated.

The Federal High Court, Uyo, presided over by Justice Agatha Okeke had on Friday, November 11, 2022 delivered judgement in a certificate forgery case instituted by Mr Akan Okon, in favour of Pastor Umo Eno.

The Court had dismissed the case for lack of merit and awarded 15million as cost of damages against Okon in favour of Pastor Eno, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commissíon (INEC), who were defendants in the Case.

