….sets December 11 for Awards in 25 categories

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja



THE largest network of emerging leaders in Africa, the CEOs Network Africa, Sunday, disclosed of receiving 6000 of its fourth edition of nominations of the Under 30 CEOs Award.

This was disclosed in a statement by Managing Director, the CEOs Network Africa, Desmond Ezenwa, and it made known that theme for 2022 Award is ‘The Year of the Phoenix’.

The statement reads in part, “This year a total number of about 6000 nominations were received from across the continent and the finalists were critically screened and selected from different walks of life by the award committee.

“The quality of the entries received simply proves that young Nigerians are indeed very resourceful, resilient and extremely hardworking.”

The statement also quoted the award committee chairman, Alli-Bob Cinwon, explaining that, “Every year we have the opportunity to critically scrutinize and select the very best and brightest minds across the continent and this year was no exception.

“I am elated at the quality of applications we received this year and it just reinstates our commitment to empowering and spotlighting young people doing outstanding things.

“This year’s award is themed ‘The Year of the Phoenix’, and the kind of nominations we had, portraying the wonderful and inspiring work that many young Nigerians are doing across industries, just goes to show that like the phoenix, we will keep rising despite the socio and economic challenges we are faced with as a nation.”

According to the statement, the awards will be presented to the winners in 25 categories, after voting must have ended, at Under 30 CEOs Dinner and awards night scheduled to hold on the 11th of December 2022 at the BALL ROOM Abuja.

To view the full list of nominees and to vote, visit https://ceosnetworkafrica.com/cnaavoting2022/

The CEOs Network Africa is a Multidisciplinary Networking Hub for Young Leaders; a social enterprise set up in order to help young people through their journey as entrepreneurs via tailored trainings, annual awards, networking and mentorship events. We are a network of over 21,000 registered youngsters African business leaders with the primary goal of identifying and building capacity of members within our network, inspiring the next generation and showcasing innovation and creativity. We host the Under 30 CEOs Awards, CEOs Network Leadership and entrepreneurship Masterclass, Women’s power network brunch among other events in our catalogue.

RELATED NEWS