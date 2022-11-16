By Peter Duru, Makurdi

National Population Commission, NPC, is to embark on road shows in Benue state to adequately sensitise the people on the activities of the Commission and the coming 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The NPC Federal Commissioner for Benue state, Mrs. Patricia Kupchi disclosed this on Tuesday at a One-Day capacity building workshop on the 2023 census organised in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency, NOA.

Addressing participants at the workshop Mrs. Kupchi said “we are preparing for a road show in Makurdi, we cannot go to all the Local Government Areas, LGAs, but they the Controllers can go and implement it there. So we want to ensure that the NOA and NPC Controllers in the respective LGAs are on the same page as to the message that we will send. And of course, the NPC controllers know what to do.

“The NOA needs to understand some of the terminologies and the importance of the road show to our activities so that they can effectively communicate in their own language to the rural communities the essence of our E-Recruitment Portal, E-Recruitment Messages and the activities of the commission.”

She said the workshop was put together with the aim of also educating the people on the need to fully participate in the forthcoming census and to also enlighten the NOA and Heads of the NPC, in the 23 LGAs of the state on how they could deepen advocacy on the e-recruitment.

On the suspension of the e-recruitment portal from October 7 to 13th, 2022 Mrs. Kupchi said it was to enable us “check what we have put out. To see if the portal was functioning optimally; we also used it at the time to get feedback and check the system to see if we have any complaints, where and what? It was also to enable us know what we had and what was going on. It was a routine to help us evaluate at very stage so that we know what is going on.”

Going forward, Mrs. Kupchi advised every computer literate eligible Benue indigene of 50 years and below interested in being recruited for the 2023 census to apply. She said the NPC was fully digitized expressing believe that the commission would have a digital census which would be one of its kind in the country given the level of transparency and integrity the commission had set for itself.

On his part, State Director, NOA, Mr. Joseph Ijir described the workshop as a wonderful initiative and first of its kind. He said given the collaboration between the sister agencies and the caliber of people in attendance at the workshop the 2023 would be successful

In a paper presentation titled; Technological Innovations in the 2023 Population and Housing Census, Census Manager, Dr. Inuwa Jalingo who was represented by the Head of Technical, NPC, Mr. Nege Iorkumbur assured that the commission would use a high breed technology to reach even the hard to reach and crisis ravaged areas to count everybody including houses.

Other papers presented at the workshop included; Enumeration Area Demarcation for the 2023 Population And Housing Census by the Director, Cartography, Mrs. Garaldine Arukwe, History of Population Censuses in Nigeria by Mrs. Nnenna Ayough, Deputy Director Public Affairs, Role and Mandate of NOA in Inter-Sectoral Partnerships for Public Advocacy and Publicity Campaign by the Deputy Director, Public Enlightenment and Mass Mobilization, NOA Mrs. Theresa Maduekwe who was represented by the Assistant Director, Mrs. Esther Akor and History of Population Census in Nigeria by Adamu Sinbad.

Participants at the workshop including the NPC Controller, Logo local government, Mr. Ukange Williams and his Katsina-Ala counterpart, Mr. Asar Terhemba, all lauded the NPC for organizing the workshop and promised to take the message to the grass root to ensure the success of the forthcoming population census.

