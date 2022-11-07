The National Population Commission (NPC) says it will engage no fewer than 26,000 adhoc staff in Adamawa for the conduct of the 2023 housing and population census.

Dr Clifford Zira, the NPC Federal Commissioner in charge of the state, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Monday.

Zira said the staff would be adequately trained on processes and the procedures towards the conduct of a transparent, credible and acceptable exercise.

He solicited for understanding and cooperation of all relevant stakeholders to ensure the conduct of a reliable housing and population headcounts, saying we (NPC) will not relent in making the exercise a huge success.

He noted that the commission recently held a two-day localities forum workshop organised to finalise and present to the grassroots the list of localities identified for the assignment

“I urged the stakeholders to ensure that localities were not misrepresented from what has been given to them for the exercise,” he said.

The commission is warming towards the conduct Housing and Population census in April 2023, to determine the population and housing data in Nigeria. (NAN)

