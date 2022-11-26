By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of 2023 general election, the Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN, yesterday went spiritual for the success and protection of the Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and other candidates.

CCN committed the candidates to God for a successful campaign during its 31st General Assembly/93rd Anniversary Celebrations held at St. Andrews Basilica, Anglican Church, Trans Ekulu, Enugu.

They used Obi and the DSP Presidential candidate, Adewale Adebayo who were present as point of contact to other candidates praying for “peaceful campaigns and election and for God to select from among them one that is genuinely patriotic and with capacity to take the country out ruins”.

Speaking to the Assembly, Obi charged the church to work hard to ensure they elect a leader with competence, capacity commitment and integrity.

Hear him, “The church bears the greatest burden of poverty and suffering. The church must be open. Only in Nigeria you have half of its population poor and the citizens are quiet, pretending as if everything is okay.

“Bad leadership brought us here and we must stop it. We are looking for people with integrity and empathy. Church should take action, aside prayers,” he said.

Earlier in his remark, the President of CCN, Most. Rev. Benebo Fubura Fubura-Manuel, said aside the 31st General Assembly, the event provided the Council the opportunity to celebrate 93rd years of establishment.

Rev Fubura-Manuel stressed that the Council, since its establishment, had contributed significantly in strengthening and uniting the Christian community in the nation as well as spearheaded the formation of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.

The CCN President urged Christian bodies in the country to always speak with one voice, especially as it pertains to the political, economic and security situation in the nation, to avoid being taken for granted.

RELATED NEWS