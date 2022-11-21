Centre For Convention on Democratic lntegrity, (CCDI) President, Mr. Olufemi Aduwo has applauded the Ogun state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his government’s deliberate policy towards ensuring safety of lives and properties in the state.

The Civil Society icon added that despite isolated cases of kidnappings within the borders of the state, it has been relatively safe in the last three and half years under Gov. Abiodun.

He recalled when the state was synonymous to violence and insecurity, a situation where some notable politicians from the state could not visit for fear of being attacked and financial institutions closed businesses while other organisations simply relocated to neighbouring states”, he said.

Aduwo, who is also the permanent representative of CCDI to United Nations made the preliminary press statement on Monday after five days of CCDI development assessment and opinion poll conducted in Ogun East Senatorial District, with a special focus on the riverine areas of Ijebu East and Ogun Waterside Local council areas which spreads across Makun-Omi, Iwopin, Ajibandele, Agbure, Ibiade, Abigi, Oni, Ogbere, among others.

Underscoring the achievements of the Governor, he stated that democracy is synonymous with development, noting that, without peace and security, no reasonable, sustainable development could be achieved.

The statement reads in part: “”One of the biggest achievements of Governor Dapo Abiodun is his government’s protection of security of lives and properties. From available and verifiable information, which the office of DSS and IGP could confirm, the governor remains one of very few without armed thugs in the country”, Aduwo said.

CDDI boss said majority of people they interacted with attested to the governor’s even distribution of development projects which promote peace and security in the state.

“From the rebuilding of the Abeokuta -Sagamu interchange road, to the Epe-Ijebu Ode Expressway, which l and my team drove along few days ago down to Waterside area of the state to rural areas of the state at lwopin waterside where a decent health care centre is built and the abandoned wharf is being refurbished, it was a great feat on the part of the governor.

“Last night we drove along Lukogbe llushin road constructed by the governor. The possibility of the governor being re -elected in 2023 is on positive side. The governor has practically left no one in doubt of his commitment to revamping the state of infrastructure in the Gateway State.

This, perhaps, is evident in the zeal and sense of purpose with which several abandoned capital projects have been pursued and new constructions undertaken by his administration”, Aduwo said.

Aduwo enjoined Nigerians to show more interest in the 2023 general elections and demand for accountability from those aspiring to public office at all levels.

“Nigerians should resist the billionaires without enterprise and desperate despots acting out of greed, rather than national interest, from hijacking the electoral process in 2023″ he said.

