By Babajide Komolafe

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has urged participants at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair, LITF, to be part of history by joining the over one million Nigerians who have downloaded the e-Naira Speed Wallet.

Taking this position at the ‘CBN Special Day’ at the LITF, the apex bank’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, stated: “The world is fast-moving to a digitised economy and Nigeria cannot be found lagging. Hence, the introduction of the Central Bank Digital Currency, the eNaira, the first of its kind in Africa ranking amongst the best in the world.”

He added, “While the CBN will continue to refine, fine-tune and upgrade the platform with additional functionalities in the near term, the eNaira has recorded over 700,000 transactions worth about N8 billion within its first year (October 2022). Thirty-three banks have been fully integrated and live on the platform. In addition to the foregoing, over 1.0 million customers have been Onboarded while over 3,305 merchants have successfully registered on the eNaira platform across the country. I enjoin you to be part of history by downloading your eNaira Speed Wallet and getting onboarded today if you.

Highlighting the benefits of e-Naira, Nwanisobi said: “The payment platform with the slogan ‘same Naira, more possibilities’ aims at enhancing financial inclusion: supporting Nigeria’s strong, stable, and resilient payment ecosystem; reducing the cost of processing cash; and enabling direct and transparent welfare intervention to citizens.

“Other benefits derivable from the policy include, but not limited to, increasing revenue and tax collection; facilitating diaspora remittances and reducing the cost of transaction as well as improving the efficiency of payments.”

