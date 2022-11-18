The Central Bank of Nigeria under the auspices of the National Financial Inclusion Steering Committee has concluded plans to host its maiden International Financial Inclusion Conference in Abuja.

The event Themed “Financial Inclusion for all: Scaling Innovative Digital Models”, would held on November 24 and 25h 2022

Speaking, CBN Governor and Chairman of the National Financial Inclusion Steering Committee, Godwin Emefiele said, “The conference presents a unique opportunity to showcase our financial inclusion journey, particularly the innovative use cases that continue to emerge within the dynamic payments and financial system in the country. These will be important as we work to ensure 95% of Nigerians are financially included by 2024.

“The conference also creates a platform to spotlight other countries’ experiences, the role of policy innovation, digital technology and out- of-the-box approaches in tackling exclusion in underserved segments, and the strategic importance of public-private partnerships to promote digital financial services and economic sustainability.”

The International Financial Inclusion Conference 2022 therefore, brings together delegates, experts and speakers across the world to examine the opportunities, identifying concrete solutions and interventions that would ensure achievement of the nation’s financial inclusion objectives.

Distinguished personalities expected at the conference include President Muhammad’s Buhari, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Prof Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy amongst others.

Policymakers delivering keynotes include Mrs Elsie Addo- Awadzi, Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana, Ambassador Chad Blackman, Special Adviser to the President, International Labour Organization (ILO), Dr Alfred Hannig, Executive Director, Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI) and Mrs Aishah. N Ahmad, CFA, Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, amongst others. Other speakers include Mr

Herbert Wigwe, Group CEO Access Holdco Plc, Ms Anna Wallace, Senior Programme

Office, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Ms Inez Murray, CEO Financial Alliance

for Women, Ms Gail Makenete, fmr Deputy Governor Central Bank of Lesotho & Chair Expert Leaders Group of the Graca Machel Trust, Mr Mike Ogbalu III, CEO PAPSS and Professor Olayinka David-West, Associate Dean Lagos Business School amongst others.

The conference will feature the launch of the revised National Financial Inclusion Strategy, the Nigeria Financial Services Maps (NFS Maps), the Women Agent Framework, the National Fintech Strategy and the Payment System Vision 2025. It will also present the Innovation Labs exhibition highlighting innovative products and solutions and the Financial Inclusion Awards which recognizes stakeholders who have contributed to tackling exclusion and the advancement of financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Through IFIC’22 Nigeria leads an important global conversation on the journey to closing the financial inclusion gap for the last mile in Sub-Saharan Africa and globally.

