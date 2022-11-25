…Says launch of eNaira has put Nigeria on global map

By Emmanuel Elebeke

President Mohammadu Buhari says the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has increased the number of Agents Banking Locations from 86,000 in 2018 to 1.4m in 2022.

This he said was geared towards increasing financial services access points in underserved locations in the country and was made possible through the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF) of the apex bank.

The President disclosed this in his address at the 2-day International Financial Inclusion conference holding in Abuja.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria issued the Payment Service Bank regulatory framework to increase financial services access points in underserved locations in the country.

‘‘At the onset of my administration, we developed a blueprint for economic growth and development called the Economic Recovery & Growth Plan (ERGP). The plan was focused on economic recovery in the short-term and sustained growth and development in the long-term.

‘‘This plan enabled this administration, through its flagship agricultural initiative, the Anchor Borrower Program (ABP) to provide access to credit to over four million smallholder farmers in 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT. Farmers were required to open a bank account to access this facility and this marked the first time many of them had accounts and has consequently led to the growth of financial inclusion amongst this underserved segment.

‘‘We also initiated policies for Micro-Insurance and Collective Investment. These initiatives are geared toward providing access to a wide range of financial products and services to the underserved in line with our National Financial Inclusion objective.

‘‘This administration understands that it would require innovative models to fast-track the attainment of its growth plan. To that effect, the Federal Executive Council, which I chair, approved and redesignated the Federal Ministry of Communications as the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy in October, 2019.

‘‘Furthermore, a National Strategy for Digital Economy was unveiled in November, 2019,’’ he said.

Continuing, the President, who was represented by the FCT minister, Mohammed Bello said the place of foundational infrastructure like citizens identity database and broadband internet is central to the attainment of the Digital Economy strategy, which has led to the capturing of over 90 million Nigerians in the national identity database.

Stressing the need for internet connectivity, President Buhari said, ‘‘a broadband penetration strategy with specific targets have also been developed and is being implemented. One key component of the Digital Economy strategy is Digital Financial Services (DFS) which holds the potential to improve GDP and provide access to finance to underserved areas. I am glad that financial services stakeholders have leveraged DFS to provide financial services to our people.

‘‘The benefit of this was obvious during the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic when our citizens were able to conduct transactions via DFS; thus, limiting the risk of the spread of the virus and providing access to financial services during this period.

‘‘This innovation has also facilitated access to credit and payment for rural dwellers and enabled them to conduct their businesses without the need to travel far in search of the nearest bank branch. This effort aligns with the broad objective of the government to leverage the Digital Economy for sustainable growth and development.’’

As part of effort to encourage financial inclusion, he said, ‘‘I launched the eNaira in October 2021 as I believe we should adopt bold measures to enable us meet our targets. This launch did not just put us on the global map, but also provided us with the currency for the digital economy.

This administration seeks to leave behind a legacy of catalyzing sustainable and inclusive growth through financial inclusion.’’

President Buhari however, urged participants at the conference to leverage innovative models to drive Financial Inclusion.

He also charged them to consider the opportunity to address pressing national issues affecting the vulnerable and most excluded segments of our society, and come up with innovative ideas on how to accelerate Financial Inclusion.

‘’ I urge all implementing agencies in Nigeria to take advantage of this rare privilege to better deliver on their mandate for inclusive growth and development.

‘‘The Federal Government is committed to providing continuous support to all financial inclusion stakeholder institutions in the public and private sectors, as we believe achieving financial inclusion goals would further boost the economic fortunes of Nigeria,’’ he added.

Earlier in his address, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele said the response to the global event in 2008 was not entirely responsible for the low access to finance for the underserved in Nigeria but infrastructural deficit like low broadband penetration, lack of a functional national identity system, and high cost of delivering financial services through bank branches to the underserved contributed to Nigeria’s financial exclusion situation.

‘‘My team and I have prioritized financial inclusion through our intervention to farmers and to small and medium scale businesses.

‘‘From 2015 to date, over 4 million small-holder farmers cutting across all states in the country were provided concessionary credit facilities. While this has boosted the economic fortunes of these farmers it also improved national food output, prevented food insecurity and created over 2 million jobs in the process. All credits to these farmers were disbursed via digital channels further boosting Financial inclusion in rural areas.

‘‘Our focus on leveraging digital innovations to drive financial inclusion was one of the main motivations for the launch of the eNaira, Nigeria’s digital currency. To ensure that the eNaira is enabled for financial inclusion, a USSD channel for eNaira was created.

‘‘This modification has now made it possible for all generations of mobile devices including old phones, including those feature-phones owned by rural dwellers to be compatible with the interface of the eNaira.

‘‘Accordingly, even the most remote and the most vulnerable households and businesses now have unlimited and uninhibited access to the digital currency, the eNaira.

‘‘The offline and smart contract capability of eNaira is a catalyst for broad adoption in underserved areas.

While our financial inclusion journey has been successful, we have set our sights on achieving a bigger target and a set of big priorities which are encapsulated in the revised National Financial Inclusion Strategy to be launched today,’’ he said.

The conference was focused on how to improve the livelihood of Nigerian people through the benefits associated with financial inclusion.

