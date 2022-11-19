…As Emefiele congratulates winners

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Abuja branch on Saturday thrashed their counterpart in Minna by 2-1 to lift the 41st edition of the CBN Governor’s Cup Football competition trophy.

The CBN Calabar branch were not so lucky as they went down 2-1 to Kano branch which emerged third in the competition decided at the Godswill Akpabio International stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The victory saw the Abuja branch lifting the trophy for the record six times since the competition started in 1981, having won the football competition in 1998, 1999, 2001,2008 and 2009 respectively.

Speaking at the finals of the annual competition in Uyo, the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said that the 41st edition which involved all the branches and Head office, kicked off in eight centres namely Akure, Ilorin, Abakaliki, Kano, Kaduna, Gombe, Enugu and Makurdi.

Emefiele who was represented at the occasion by the Director Branch Operations Department CBN, Mrs. Elizabeth Fasoranti, noted that the preliminaries of the 2022 competition were played between August 22 and September 2, 2022 in the eight centres.

His words: ” The competition is aimed at encouraging social relationships between staff and, maintaining a healthy workforce through sporting activities.

” The significance of the competition reflected in the Banks Corporate Social Responsibility, and derived from its sponsorship of All Financial institutions football competition, remains a testament to the bank’s contributions towards the development of sports in the country.

“We have also been in the forefront of supporting and developing sports through our sponsorship of other events which include the CBN Lawn Tennis Open and CBN Golf tournaments.

“This year’s competition is an epoch-making event as the maiden “CBN All Female Novelty football match” took place this morning to usher in a sporting activity for women along with the Governor’s cup competition to engender social creation,cohension,team building and a healthy workforce as well as create a diverse and inclusive sport competition within the bank”

The CBN Governor who applauded all the teams that participated in this year’s event for the healthy spirit of sportsmanship exhibited throughout the competition, appreciated Uyo (South/South) branch for hosting the competition.

While congratulating the winners, Emefiele however said: “I urge all other teams that fell by the wayside not to be discouraged but prepare in earnest for the next edition with greater passion, determination and hope”.

Sunday Vanguard reports that Winners of finals received a trophy gold medal and a cash prize of N800,000,00, and the 2nd and 3rd place winners went home with silver and bronze medals as well as N600,000,000 and N400 000,00 respectively while the 4th place team received the sum of N200,000.00

