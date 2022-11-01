•Church frustrating education of our children — Bernard, Ekiugbo P-G

•St Theresa’s Grammar School belongs to us, not govt — Rev Fr. Abobo

•Ezewu, Commissioner for Basic/Secondary Education declines comments

By Ochuko Akuopha

INDIGENES of Ekiugbo-Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State have disallowed the Diocese of the Catholic Church, Warri, from running its two missionary schools in the community, following a feud between the Church and the state government on the establishment of a new school in the church’s premises.

Shut down were the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model School and the St Theresa’s Grammar School, in Ekiugbo-Ughelli, owned by the Catholic Church.

The Catholic Church originally operated St. Theresa’s Grammar School, but the state government under the administration of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, took it over and renovated some of the buildings.

The administration later changed its mind and returned the school to the owners.

However, at handover, it renamed St. Theresa’s Secondary School as Government Secondary School, which the church protested, saying the school belongs to it and proceded to the court.

Five years ago, the church obtained a court injunction and stalled an arrangement to admit students into the new school.

Our anger — Bernard, President-General

However, on October 25, protesting villagers shut down the two schools run by the Catholic Church in the community.

They vowed that until the Government Secondary School becomes functional, academic activities would remain grounded at both Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model School and the St Theresa’s Secondary School, on the opposite side of the road in the town.

Speaking during the protest, the president general of the community, Baker Bernard, said: “The school was built by the Delta State government so that the low-income people and less-privileged can be able to have secondary school education.

“It came as a surprise to us that after people have collected forms and the admission process has commenced, the Catholic Church that owns the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model School and St. Theresa’s School went to court and stopped the process that the school belongs to them.

“I believe all lands belong to the government and the government has the prerogative to collect any land and if you have anything on it, the government has to compensate you, even if you have buildings on it.

“Since that time (five years ago), no academic activity is going on there and the less privileged cannot afford expensive St Theresa’s School, controlled by the Catholic Church.

“We have been telling them that this other one (Government Secondary School) belongs to the government; allow the government to operate it.

“The government has been trying to operate it but because of the court injunction, it has been unable to do so.

“If you go to our community, a lot of girls are just roaming about because their parents cannot afford the high rate of school fees.

“I think this is the seventh year and nothing is happening. I do not know what is in their mind.

“Even if they want compensation, that is not enough for them to say they must shut the education system in the community.”

Church did not buy land

On how the Catholic Church acquired the land, the community leader said: “The church did not buy the land.

“Initially, when they came, they said they want land, you know in those days, people do not show interest in the sale of land.

“They entered into an agreement that every year, they will train one person from the families. Do you know that for those donkey years, it is only one person that they trained and that is a breach of contract?

“Second, they were supposed to be paying some amount of money every year, but they never paid.

“When the government took over schools, they erected some buildings, so I do not know why they are saying they have something to do on that land, which they did not buy, and under the lease, there was a breach of contract.

“Everybody is yearning to get what is right for them. There were three schools of this nature built by that administration.

“One in each of the three senatorial districts. Therefore, this school is for Delta Central senatorial district.

“What we are saying is simple: no government school, no Eucharistic and St Theresa’s schools. The three schools will be open on the same day.”

Govt causing the problem — Rev Fr. Abobo

Reacting to the development, the Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Clement Abobo, said: “This administration started this whole problem.

“We have St. Theresa’s Grammar School occupying both sides of the road in Ekiugbo. That school has always been a Catholic School.

“Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan’s administration promised to return schools to missions. They had forcefully taken over the schools and they kept to their word to return them. They renovated some and handed them to the various mission schools.

“St. Theresa’s Grammar School was returned to Catholic Church, but the government decided to renovate the other part as they did at St. Patrick’s College, Asaba and other schools in Delta State.

“After renovating the other part, from nowhere, they came and said government wants to use it and we said no, that it is our school.

“We had a series of meetings, the government started talking from both sides of the mouth; that they are constrained; that they want a government school in Ekiugbo, and, therefore, they want to give the church some amount of money.

“We told them we do not need money from the government. If the government has so much money, they should use the money to go and build another school for the Ekiugbo community.

“Of course, you will not blame the Ekuigbo community people because most of them, who are protesting now do not know exactly what the government is trying to use them to do.

“It may not necessarily be the governor; it may be some persons trying to score cheap political marks.

“They should go and get another plot of land and insist that government should give them another school, not taking our school to give to them.

“The case is in court, if they want the government to give them attention, it is not for them to close down our school.

“They should go and close all government schools in Ughelli so that government can give them attention.

“They should go and ask the government at what point and time did that school become a government school. It has always been a Catholic Church school.”

Families donated land

On how the church got to the land, Rev Abobo said: “Some families gave us the land, not the community. That land was donated to the church.”

Commissioner declines comments

Contacted, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu declined comments.

