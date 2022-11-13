By David Odama, Lafia

The Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese, Most Revd Fr. David Ajang Sunday, admonished Christians to be wary of false prophets coming in the name of God to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Bishop Ajang, while delivering a homily during the Sunday Mass, in Lafia, said imposters perform miracles and give false prophecies just to deceive the children of God.

According to Bishop Ajang, Christians should identify between false prophets and true men of God, saying that Jesus Christ foretold the major trends that would precede His second coming, urging them to be mindful of such prophets.

“Some of these false prophets use the pulpit and television to deceive the people of God.

“This is because we are too fast to share problems with our friends who take us to such places.

“When you have a problem, think about it critically before looking for solutions. If you are sick, go to the hospital.

“A lot of people have lost their lives because they refused to do the right things, therefore, we must be wise and smart to take the right decisions,” Ajang said.

While calling on christians to draw closer to God and engage themselves in productive activities in order to earn a living, Bishop Ajang decried the increasing rate of criminality and immorality in the country, citing idleness as the major cause of the increase in criminal activities in the country.

“One of the biggest problems Nigeria is facing today is idleness.

“The youths who are suppose to be engaged in productive activities are now defrauding people through the use of the internet.

“In the past, crimes such as internet fraud also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ was done in secret but today, there are places where young people are taught the skills on how to become internet fraudsters.

“Today, prostitution has become the order of the day and it is no longer called prostitution but ‘hook-up’.

“Although a percentage of those involved in this act were forced into it due to the economic challenges in the country, nothing is been done about it,” he said.

The cleric called on the public to repent and turn to righteousness in other to escape the punishment of God.

