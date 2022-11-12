Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq says there are enough evidences to prove that the Cash Transfer programme for the vulnerable people is a workable solution to extreme poverty.

AbdulRazaq said this in Ilorin at the launch of the United Nations Development Programme Socio-Economic Revitalisation Support Programme, which targets over 3,000 vulnerable families and small businesses for unconditional cash transfer.

The governor commended the Federal Government for leading the way.

“Cash transfer to vulnerable people has proven to be a workable solution to extreme poverty.

“There are documented evidences of how putting money directly in the hands of the needy has helped to refocus the global efforts to empower people.

“It gives people the power to dictate the direction of their own future,” he said.

“In Kwara State we have long domiciled the cash transfer policy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It works for us as it has worked for the federal government.

“Through our social investment programmes and some other interventions, we have reduced the poverty rate from 30.2% to 20.4%.

“We have also helped young people to grow their businesses.

“Like our own Owo Arugbo, I am aware that the UNDP’s cash transfer has no strings attached.

“Regardless, I urge beneficiaries to use the money judiciously.

“This is the way to encourage organisations like the UNDP and the government to do more in the hope that the objective of spreading wealth will not be defeated,” he said.

AbdulRazaq commended the federal government and UNDP for making impactful contributions to strengthen small scale businesses and bring comfort to the masses after the pandemic.

“The Economic Revitalisation Programme (unconditional cash transfer) that we are launching today is another evidence of how much the UNDP cares about inclusion of everyone for sustainable growth.

“This initiative is a life-saver for vulnerable families and small businesses who were badly hit following the COVID-19 pandemic,” he stressed

In attendance were the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; representative of the Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Mr Israel Echukwu; Resident representative of UNDP in Nigeria, Mr Mohamed Yahaya.

Others are cabinet members; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs, Dr Jemilat Bio; and representative of Chairman YOLAS Consultancy, Mr Lanre Sagaya.

The governor had earlier led the Chief of Staff, UNDP officials and other dignitaries on an inspection to the office of the State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP), where they saw applicants of Kwapreneur 3.0 speak to their pitches.

The delegation had also visited the garment factory, an investment that is billed to employ thousands of people.

Gambari praised AbdulRazaq’s efforts in collaborating with UNDP in bringing economic development to the people of the state.

“It is instructive to affirm that this collaborative intervention between the Kwara State Government and the UNDP is timely as it portends great opportunities of positively turning around the fate of the beneficiaries, their respective communities and the nation at large.

“We must therefore as a people join Mr President in applauding the Kwara State Government and UNDP for this worthy and significant project,” the chief of staff said.

“The choice of Kwara state for this programme is no doubt very strategic, considering the antecedent and current ranking of the state in the productivity quotient of the nation.

“Kwara State has been a very productive and economically viable state and has always contributed substantially to the GDP of the nation,” he said.

He appealed to the beneficiaries of the programme to attach to all components of the programme the focus and attention required for maximum life-changing results.

He urged them to see it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to turn the corner in the race to attain personal sustainable economic empowerment.

On his part, the UNDP representative in Nigeria, Mr Mohamed Yahaya, said the programme seek to strengthen the capacities of communities affected by the impact of the pandemic, with at least 3,000 Kwara women and youths expected to benefit.

He said the UNDP has so far implemented the programme across 10 states in the country, with over 80,000 beneficiaries supported since 2020 to date, calling it a positive step to herald several other steps to the economic recovery in the country.

Yahya also commended the state government for rising to the occasion at all times and for implementing several initiatives to support the people of the state.

The Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Adefulire, who was represented by Mr Israel Echukwu, called for robust collaboration for the country to achieve greatly on the implementation of SDG goals, and hailed AbdulRazaq for doing so well in this respect. (NAN)

RELATED NEWS