Nigeria’s leading investment and multi-asset management firm, CardinalStone Partners Limited, has clinched four awards at the just concluded BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) awards in Lagos. The firm emerged as ‘Stockbroking Firm of the Year’, ‘Investment Management Firm of the Year’, ‘Equities Research Firm of the Year’ and ‘Mid-Market Investment Bank of the Year’.

The BAFI Awards, which was created to recognize and celebrate organizations and executives who have achieved excellence within the financial industry, was held at the Lagos Continental Hotel last weekend.

Reacting to the historic wins, the Group CEO of CardinalStone, Michael Nzewi said the recognition will further drive the organization to continue to deliver global standard services. “This award is a win for CardinalStone as a group. It will further drive us to deliver world-class services while preparing us, even more, to further provide innovative services to our new and existing clients”, said the elated Group CEO.

“The award also makes us realize that the sector is watching, and we must continue to put in our best in-service delivery while growing and improving in all facets of our organization.”

He expressed his gratitude to the entire staff of the organization for their dedication and innovative contribution to the growth of the company. “We are humbled by these awards, and proud to know that we could not have achieved this feat without the support of our phenomenal employees and our loyal clients”, said Nzewi.

The Award is supported by the BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit (BRIU) and nominations for the award are the culmination of a rigorous review process.

CardinalStone is licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a range of pooled investment products for both individual and institutional investors regardless of their income, risk appetite, and investment goal.

