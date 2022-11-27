By Efosa Taiwo

Croatia produced a masterclass to eliminate Canada from the 2022 World Cup, handing the North Americans a heavy 4-1 defeat on Sunday.

The 2018 finalist went behind two minutes to the start of the game as Bayern Munich wing back Alphonso Davies netted from close range to score the fastest goal of the tournament and his first in what was a redemption after missing a penalty in their opener against Belgium.

However, Croatia pulled an epic comeback spearhead by Andrej Kramaric who leveled the scoreline in the 36th minute.

Marko Livaja then made it two for the Croatians before halftime to give them the lead going into the break.

Kramaric then got his brace on the night in the 70th minute, dealing a huge blow to the comeback hopes of the Canadians.

And when the game was assumed will end in a 3-1 victory for the Croatians, a fourth goal came off the boots of Lovro Majer to seal victory for the Europeans.

Croatia lead Group F tied on four points with Morocco who earlier defeated Belgium who are on third with three points heading into what will be decisive last group game.

