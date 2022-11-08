By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has said that the choices Nigerians will make in the 2023 general election will determine the fortunes the country.

Okoh also urged the ministers of God to play a decisive role in determining who became the country’s next President.

The cleric stated this during the Divine Commonwealth Conference of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Archbishop, who is the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church International, called on the people to be properly guided as regards the choice of the next President of the country, stressing the need for Christians in Nigeria speak with one voice and act together.

He said, “The election of 2023 is a valid opportunity for Nigerian to turn around the fortunes of this country. It is important that we use our leadership positions to mobilize our members to come out on the days of election to vote for candidates that can bring healthy balance in governance which will restore the confidence of the people in government.

“Proper political education will produce informed electorate that will not vote out of primordial sentiments but with a sense of duty to produce leaders that have the character, passion and competence to turn around the fortunes of this country. All these can be achieved if the Christians in Nigeria speak with one voice and act together.”

The CAN President also said that religious leaders have a critical role to play especially at this point in time to place special emphasis on the message of hope, peace, brotherliness, unity, integrity and tolerance.

He added, “We must shun all tendencies that could aggravate whatever challenges we might be experiencing at the moment because these are only temporary. We shall surmount them and our nation shall become great again, by the Grace of God.

“As a people of faith, we must not relent in praying for divine intervention in our land and our God, shall surely hear our prayers and heal our land. As we reflect and pray, may we remember that we have the responsibility to work and make Nigeria work.”

