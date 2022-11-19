…we will turn the forest upside down to ensure their release…CP

…no medical doctor has 50million naira..NMA

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Again,several persons including two medical doctors, a relative and one other person are currently in captivity following the kidnap incident that occured along the Calabar-Ikom Highway okomita axis in Akampka LGA of Cross River state on Friday.

Although when contacted, the Conmisioner of Police Cross River state , CP Sule Balarabe who confirmed the incident to Sunday Vanguard said that some persons were kidnaped but added that their identifies were yet unknown as operation was on going.

He said , it was now common knowledge that some persons were kidnapped on Friday along Calabar-Ikom Highway.

CP Balabare said that he won’t rest until they were released unhurt maintaining that the Command will do all in its power to ensure no harm comes them and reunited with their family.

“There is no where we won’t enter , we will comb that area , we will turn the forest upsidedown to ensure those kidnaped regain their freedom unhurt .

“This is a very sad moment , but the matter will be adequately dealt with , I can assure the public . I am not sitting in Calabar to give orders I’m on ground with my men.

“We also have the cooperation of the locals , we will have positive result , I am on ground , with various units , we are hitting the nails on its head as I speak, we must make sure we secure the release of the victims unharmed,” he said.

Also, an impeccable source who spoke with Vanguard under condition of anonymity said atleast seven persons were kidnaped including four men and three women.

According to the source , the women were only robbed and freed while the four men were abducted.

When contacted , the Chairman , Nigeria Medical Association , NMA, Cross River state, Dr Felix Archibong confirmed to Sunday Vanguard that two of their members , a relation to one of them and one other person were currently being held by their captors who abducted them along the Calabar-Ikom Highway on Friday.

Dr Archibong who made the confirmation via telephone told Sunday Vanguard that the Kidnappers have made contact with the families demanding 100 million naira ransom, 50 million each for the medical doctor’s.

“I can confirm that two of my members were among those who were kidnapped along Calabar-Ikom Highway , Ikomita axis yesterday.

“I am also aware that they have made calls to the families of the doctor’s and demanded 100 million naira , 50 for each of them, one of the victim is a relation of the doctor , that is all I can say for now , as we pray for their safe return to their various families

“But I can tell you that no medical doctor has 50 million naira , because it’s a huge amount of money ,” he said.

