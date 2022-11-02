CREDIT: Rivers United

By Emmanuel Okogba

Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma has attributed Wednesday’s 5-0 trashing of Libyan club, Al-Nasr in the CAF Confederation Cup to the experience of the team in Morocco during the second leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie against Wydad Athletic Club.

Rivers were beaten 6-0 and lost 8-1 on aggregate which sent them down into the second tier of continental football. The team took the initiative to win with a wide margin heading into the second leg to avoid surprises.

The rain of goals began in the 12th minute and the Port Harcourt based side were two up three minutes later.

Ebube Duru who scored the first got his second from the spot to give Rivers a four-goal lead in the 64th minute while Malachi Ohawume capped off a fine evening 18 minutes from time.

Eguma in his post match reaction commended his players saying the win was planned for.

“It was a good victory which we planned for. We planned for success, especially after our game in Morocco.

“We had a very sad experience, so we knew we had to put in enough more than our capacity to enable us cross this hurdle.

“The players proved today that we have worked hard. Our opponents also gave a good account of themselves in the beginning, but that didn’t last long as we took control of the game.

“The players played according to instruction, and the sad incident that happened in Morocco was a tonic that inspired us to achieve this victory.”

Eguma said he knows the race is not over and has now turned his attention to the second leg that comes up next Wednesday.

RELATED NEWS