By Efosa Taiwo

Burnley conquered Blackburn Rovers with three second-half goals as the Vincent Kompany led side returned to the top of the Championship in fashion.

This was the first league meeting between the two old east Lancashire rivals in six and a half years, and the last Championship game before the World Cup break.

After an adventurous first half that ended goalless, Barnes put Burnley ahead on 55 minutes, timing his run to meet Zaroury’s left-wing cross and power a header into the bottom right corner.

They then doubled their lead on 74 minutes when Barnes’ right-foot volley on the turn was well saved by Kaminski, the ball ran loose and Zaroury drilled in a low right-foot shot from the edge of the box – for his sixth Clarets goal of the season.

And Barnes, who like two-goal Zaroury had also scored in the 3-1 midweek Carabao Cup win over Crawley, wrapped up the scoring nine minutes from

