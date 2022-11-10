

By Dayo Johnson

The Osun State Chapter of Inter Party Advisory Council, has described the burning of Independent National Electoral Commission office in Ede South Local Government of Osun State by suspected hoodlums as barbaric.

The arson occurred on Thursday, when some unidentified persons attacked the building and set a portion ablaze.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the council, Mr Wale Adebayo, in Osogbo, osun state capital, urged security agencies to bring to book the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Adedayo said ” The burning of such an institution close to the general election is shocking, uncivilized and barbaric”.

He added that with 106 days to the general election, it is primitive and worrisome that such unpleasant incidents reared its ugly head.

The Chairman charged the police and other law enforcement agencies to work assiduously to unravel those behind the act.

He also cautioned political parties to play by the rules of the game.

