The No.1 TWS and Smartwatch brand in Africa has announced Burna Boy as its latest brand ambassador.

The brand made this announcement via its social media platforms. The singer also confirmed the news via his personal accounts. Responding to the news, the singer said: “This is a big win for my generation of Africans all over the world, and this should be a lesson to every African out there: no matter where you are, no matter what you plan to do, you can achieve it, no matter where you’re from, you are a king.”

Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy , has no doubt impressed the music community all over the country seeing as he has lived up to his title of being an African Giant. The Grammy award winner has been nominated for over 47 awards locally and internationally. He recently got featured on the soundtrack for the newly released movie, “Wakanda Forever 2”. He is an inspiration to many young Africans.

Speaking to the brand’s Country Marketing Manager, David Onyeneke, he said “Burna Boy is a huge inspiration to a lot of young people. His consistency in the music industry and his journey to becoming one of Africa’s biggest artists is something we, at oraimo, find very relatable to our journey as a brand. We are confident that Burna Boy is a perfect fit for the brand.”

The HavyBass™ is a sound-tuning technology which tunes all oraimo audio products like Wireless Stereo Earbuds, Wireless Headphones, Wireless Earphones, Wireless Headsets, Wired Earphones, and Wireless Speakers such that it makes for an enjoyable bass listening experience for lovers of Afrobeats. As fans get to enjoy out-of-world music experiences from their favourite artistes when they use any of the oraimo audio products.

Other innovative accessories like earphones, watches and power banks; personal care products such as trimmers, toothbrushes, body fat weight scales and vacuum cleaners are also part of the oraimo product range.

This amazing partnership between oraimo and Burna Boy is another milestone for the leading mobile accessory brand, as it allows for the expansion of its existing customer base while also gaining ground on brand globalization.

Oraimo has continuously embraced innovation, always staying ahead to deliver quality and desirable products for its users.

We’re all excited about this new collaboration and can’t wait to see what amazing projects this partnership births.

