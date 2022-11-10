The Chief Executive officer of Comfort Architectural Finishing Limited Fakanlu Adonis Oluwabusuyi said the construction industry is one of the sectors responsible for the growing economy of Africa, especially in the West African nations.

He said the construction industry boosts infrastructural development and is also a major source of sustainable employment opportunities.

According to him, the Nigerian construction industry has outgrown most other sectors of the local economy over the last few years and should enjoy more focus from the government.

He said: “Experts have opined that the industry is expected to maintain continuous growth from 2020-2030.

“Although the industry has not been able to fully maximize its potential because its contribution to the Nigerian GDP and employment of labor is still low. This is expected to rise because of the recent focus of the Federal Government on investments in infrastructural developments.

“With the right political and economic environment, this will attract foreign investors with the attendant benefit of an increase in construction activities,” says the award-winning architect.

Fakanlu, however, added that Nigeria’s construction industry requires a transformation in order for players to fully exploit the abundant opportunities in the sector.

“While most of the other industries have undergone tremendous changes over the last few decades and have reaped the benefits of processes and product innovations, the engineering and construction sector has been hesitant about fully embracing the latest technological opportunities and its labor productivity has stagnated accordingly,” he said.

Highlighting factors that drive activities in the sector, he said that Nigeria’s teeming population pegged at over 200 million, the growing urbanization rate in the country, huge infrastructure deficit among other factors drive the sector’s activities.

Fakanlu said the industry requires a more efficient model that ensures sustainability, less waste, greater cost certainty, increased capacity, advanced technological adoption, improved funding, and enabling policies, adding that the industry is in dire need of investment and collaborations.

.

Speaking on his company, Fakanlu said Comfort Architectural Finishing Limited, CAF LTD., is an emerging building and civil construction company specializing in real estate development and project management.

According to him, CAF Ltd offers integrated construction solutions and related services.

The company specializes in executing complex construction projects that require the highest levels of technical expertise and has over the years excelled in the implementation of state-of-the-art construction methods and technologies.

