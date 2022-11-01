John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has blamed the dwindling value of the Nigerian currency-the Naira and the scary security situation on the ineptitude of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress administration.

Director of Strategic Communication, Dele Momodu, said this at an ongoing media briefing in Abuja.

He said the Naira is today taking a hit against Foriegn currencies especially the United States Dollar, because the current administration has shown gross incompetence in the management of the economy.

Momodu equally noted that despite denials by the Federal Government, the security situation in the country is in dire straits.

