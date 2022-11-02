….Says Naira’s depreciation, direct consequence of poor economic management; Notes, we’re still reaching out to Wike, others

By John Alechenu

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has blamed the dwindling value of the naira and scary security situation in the country on the ineptitude of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Director of Strategic Communication of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, who stated this at a media briefing, in Abuja, yesterday, said the naira was, today, taking a hit against foreign currencies, especially the United States Dollar, because the current administration had shown gross incompetence in the management of the economy.

Momodu also noted that despite denials by the Federal Government, Nigeria’s security situation remained dire.

He said: “Our candidate is deeply concerned by the cost of living crisis, which is daily worsened by the hyper inflation inflated on Nigerians by the ineptitude of the APC administration.

“We are however assuring Nigerians that help is on the way, as the policies enunciated with the policy document: ‘Our Covenant with Nigerians’, will not only bring Nigeria out of poverty but also herald an era of prosperity and sustainable development in a PDP government, come 2023.

“The Economy and the ‘Kitchen Table Issues’, as the Americans will say, remain a focal point of the PDP Recovery Agenda.”

On the issue of security, Momodu said: “The PDP and our presidential flagbearers are worried by the unabating insecurity in the country.

“The recent security alert by some foreign Embassies and Missions in Nigeria, though dismissed as unwarranted by the government, are just a reminder of the perilous time we are in at the moment.

“We call on security agencies to be at the top of their game to ensure that none of the scary scenarios painted by the security alert come to past, while we also caution Nigerians to remain vigilant.”

According to him, the depreciation of the naira is a direct consequence of the planned redesign of the nation’s currency.

“The declaration by the Central Bank of Nigeria last week that it was going to redesign some denominations in the naira as expectedly generated varied reactions from Nigerians.“

flood victims and commend their resilience and doggedness in the face of this unprecedented calamity and suffering occasioned by the disaster.““While commending those who have assisted in one way or the other to bring succour to victims, the campaign appealed to public spirited individuals to continue the good work.“Speaking on Atiku Abubakar’s recent engagement in the United States, Momudu said: “Our principal was in the United State of America where he held council meetings with officials of the U.S. Department of State.““The visit was a means of strengthening bilateral partnership with the U.S. on the economy, poverty reduction and the fight against insecurity.

“The insight gotten from the visit will arm our candidate and the PDP to deliver on its promises to the people of Nigeria when he comes into power next year through a seamless partnership with the government of the U.S. on the subject of the economy, insecurity and poverty reduction.”“Momodu also explained that the campaign council would continue to engage with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and his four aggrieved colleagues, with a view to winning them over.“He also dismissed an attempt to compare happenings within the PDP today to what transpired in the party in 2014 when five governors ditched the party to join the APC.“The Director noted that in 2014, Nigerians were tired of the PDP and wanted to try something new but noted that now, they had seen the difference and would want the PDP to return.“Speaking in a similar vein, a spokesperson for the Campaign, Charles Aniagwu, explained that the campaign train had since left the station, while discussions with the five aggrieved governors were still ongoing.

