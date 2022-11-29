By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking for the legalisation and Institutionalisation of Social Investment Programme in Nigeria, NSIP.

Buhari has also on Tuesday written to the Senate, seeking for the creation of 10 new National Parks across the Country.

On the Social Investment Programme, President Buhari asked the Senate to consider and approve an executive bill forwarded to it to that effect .

In the letter read by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan during plenary, the President said that the consideration and passage of the bill would provide the enabling law for effective implementation of the programme geared towards poverty alleviation of vulnerable Nigerians.

President Buhari said, “The National Social Investment Programme Establishment Bill seeks to provide a legal and institutional framework for the establishment of the NSIP for the assistance and empowerment of the poor and vulnerable people in Nigeria.”

On the National Parks, the President in another letter also read in plenary by Lawan, seeks for concurrence of the Senate on the National Park Declaration Order made early in the year for the establishment of 10 New National Parks across the country .

President Buhari in another two letters to the Senate, seeks for the consideration and passage of the National Library Establishment Bill 2022.

According to him, The proposed law according to him, will provide the legal frame work for maintenance of National Library of Nigeria in line with global practices.

Final request of the President to the federal lawmakers was on the consideration and passage of an executive bill on Federal Produce Inspection Service.

