By Dapo Akinrefon

The National Intervention Group of Nigeria, NIGN, on Wednesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a substantive Accountant-General of the Federation from the pool of the qualified candidate already screened.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Akinloye Oyeniyi, the NIGN said: “In the interest of our dear country, Nigeria, her smooth running and supremacy of Section 1(2) of the 1999 Constitution, we, National Intervention Group of Nigeria, hereby, respectively write you on the above subject.

“In accordance with Your Excellency’s directive conveyed through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on 16th June 2022, the process of appointing a substantive Accountant-General of the Federation commenced.

“It is on note that in line with that directive, a service-wide circular was issued inviting eligible directors (accountants) on Grade Level 17 in the pool of Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to apply; and one of the criteria for the aspiring applicants is that such must have held the position of director for not less than two years and have not less than two years left in service.

“The criteria were adequately followed and at the close of submission of applications and security clearance by relevant security agencies, we learned that eight aspiring directors qualified for appointment as the substantive Accountant-General of the Federation.

“Ordinarily, having concluded the process of selection, the next stage should be the appointment of the substantive Accountant-General of the Federation from the qualified directors.

“We, therefore, call on Your Excellency to appoint a substantive Accountant-General of the Federation from the pool of the qualified candidate already screened.

