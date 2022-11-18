President Muhammadu Buhari

By Moses Nosike

In line with his administration’s policy of encouraging and promoting economic growth and diversity, President Muhammadu Buhari will on November 22, 2022 unveil to the public the National Institute of Credit Administration (Establishment) Act No 1018 of 2022 which he signed into law on August 16, 2022 at Four points by Sheraton Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Speaking to a selected journalists in Lagos about the programme, President/Chairman of Council, National Institute of Credit Administration, Andy Ojei, FICA, said that the unveiling of NICA by the President will further boost the institute and what the institute stands for.

Ojei said further that now the Institute is signed into law as NICA, the impact will be bolder, forthright, and it’s now a different ball game. “The Act now gives us the power to regulate the practice of credit management and credit administration in the country, also it gives us the right to organise training that is geared towards capacity development in the area of credit management and credit administration. It also gives us the right to regulate any person that desires to set up any business that has to do with credit administration, even as we are saddled with the responsibility to ensure that such practices are done with high level of professional competence and integrity”.

According to him, this is important as we all know that no economy grows without the use of credit and there is no example of any advanced society where credit is not in use. “The Assent of Mr. President to the NICA Bill is an unprecedented foundation laid for transition of Nigerian economy from age-long cash-based to modern credit-based economy, a system which will serve as a catalyst for both economic growth and social transformation.

In addition, Council Member, National Institute of Credit Administration, Dr. Felix Amieyeofori, FICA said that the Institute is ready come November 22, 2022 when the President will be in Lagos for the unveiling of NICA Bill.

RELATED NEWS