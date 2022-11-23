By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate for consideration and subsequent approval, the 2022 budget proposals of the the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan read the letter from President Buhari yesterday during plenary.

The letter read thus: “In accordance with section 18(1) of the Niger Delta Development Commission Establishment Act, I forward herewith the 2023 estimate of the Niger Delta Development Commission for the kind consideration and passage of the House of Representatives.”

