By Levinus Nwabughiogu

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, forwarded the 2023 budget proposals of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and that of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the House of Representatives for consideration and approval.

Also forwarded were the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal (CCT) and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria alteration bills 2022 to the House.

The Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila made the disclosure in 3 separate letters from the President read at the resumed plenary of the House.

The letter read thus: “Pursuant to section 121 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I forward the Federal Capital Territory 2023 statutory budget proposal for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives.

“In the preparation of the Federal Capital Territory’s 2023 budget, the Federal Capital Territory Administration aligns with the federal government’s fiscal development policies.

“Accordingly, the FCT 2023 budget proposal priorities improvement in healthcare services, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare services, education and increased productivity in agriculture in our determination to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“We also hope that this submission will receive the usual expeditious considerations of the House”.

Also on the NDDC budget, the letter read: “In accordance with section 18(1) of the Niger Delta Development Commission Establishment Act, I forward herewith the 2023 estimate of the Niger Delta Development Commission for the kind consideration and passage of the House of Representatives.”

On the CCT and the Constitution alteration bills, President Buhari said the aim was to ensure the effective performance of the functions of the Code of Conduct and assist the Code of Conduct Tribunal in the effective and speed dispensation of cases.

“Pursuant to section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I forward herewith the Code of Conduct and Tribunal bill 2022 and the Constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria Alteration bill 2022 for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria alteration bill 2022 aims to ensure the effective performance of the functions of the Code of Conduct and assist the Code of Conduct Tribunal in the effective and speed dispensation of cases.

“Also, we hope that the House will as usual in its manner considers this submission for passage into law”, the letter stated.

