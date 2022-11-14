President Muhammadu Buhari (middle) the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (left) and National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (right) at the meeting on Sunday night.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, late Sunday night, held a pre-campaign kick-off meeting with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari arrived Abuja Sunday evening from a two-week medical check up in London, the United Kingdom (UK).

Recall that while in London, the President, on Wednesday, last week held a meeting with the British Monarch, King Charles III, at the Buckingham Palace.

Sunday nights meeting was briefly announced by Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, on his verified Twitter handle, @BashirAhmad.

“JUST IN: President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chairman of great party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, ahead of the formal presidential campaign flag-off later in the week,” the tweet had said.

The presidential media aide, Ahmad, said he did not have details of the deliberations at the meeting.

But he said he could confirm it was all about putting final finishing touches to the kick-off of the party’s presidential campaign, which has been scheduled to hold in Jos, Plateau State, on Tuesday.

According to him, “All I know about the meeting is that it was for the preparation towards the kick-off of the campaigns taking place in Plateau tomorrow.”

