•An iroko has fallen in Igbo land —Ohanaeze

•President Buhari pays tribute

•He was lover of peace, bridge-builder —Peter Obi

•His death, big devastating blow to Ndigbo —Anambra Elders Forum

•Outstanding patriot, nationalist —Soludo

By Our Reporters

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI; APEX Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; amongst other prominent Igbo leaders yesterday, mourned the demise of the only surviving member of the Zikist Movement, Chief Mbazuluike Amechi popularly known as the Boy is good, who passed on at the age of 93.

Amechi, who became the youngest Aviation Minister during the First Republic, died without achieving his desired objective, which was to ensure the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, being detained by the federal government over treasonable charges.

A release from the family, which was signed by Azeana Tagbo Amechi said Chief Amechi died in the early hours of Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The statement read: “With total deference to the will of the Almighty God, the Ume Amechi, Ezeana Ihinede families and the Umu Mmara kindred of Amihe Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, announce the peaceful transition of our illustrious son, father and grandfather, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafor), Nationalist and First Republic Minister of Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who transitioned peacefully in the early hours of today November 1, 2022.

“We thank God for the fulfilled life that he lived, the lives that he touched, and his service to God and country. We respectfully ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

The nationalist had at several times led Igbo delegations to Aso Rock for the release of Nnamdi Kanu and even prostrated while begging the government to release Kanu in order to douse tension in the South East.

The foremost nationalist died without his last request to the Nigerian government being granted.

A year ago, Amechi led a group of Igbo leaders to President Muhammadu Buhari during which he said: “I don’t want to leave this planet without peace returning to my country. I believe in one big, united Nigeria, a force in Africa. Mr President, I want you to be remembered as a person who saw Nigeria burning, and you quenched the fire.

“The situation in the southeast is painful and pathetic as businesses have collapsed, education is crumbling, and there is fear everywhere.

“I plead for a political, rather than military solution, in solving the problem of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and I want him to be released to me as the only First Republic Minister still alive.

“I assure you, Mr. President, that Kanu will no longer say the things he had been saying as I could control him, “not because I have anything to do with them (IPOB), but I am highly respected in Igbo land today.”

However, Amechi’s wish could not be granted as the president told the Igbo leaders that an ‘unconditional release’ of Mr Kanu ‘runs contrary to the doctrine of separation of powers between the Executive and Judiciary.’

“You’ve made an extremely difficult demand on me as leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious. Since I became President, nobody would say I have confronted or interfered in the work of the Judiciary. God has spared you, and given you a clear head at this age, with very sharp memory. A lot of people half your age are confused already. But the demand you made is heavy.

“When Kanu jumped bail, got arrested and brought back to the country, I said the best thing was to subject him to the system. Let him make his case in court, instead of giving very negative impressions of the country from outside. I feel it’s even a favour to give him that opportunity.”

Mourning his demise, an Igbo socio-political youth group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, linked his death to the refusal of the federal government to release the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

COSEYL noted that Chief Amechi had desired so much to see Kanu freed from detention, a hope dashed by the refusal of the Federal Government to release him despite the recent court orders.

“Mbazulike died because the disobedience of the Court of Appeal judgment freeing Nnamdi Kanu by President Buhari is an insult to his person who left everything he was doing to meet Buhari in Abuja and Abakiliki to demand the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The insult caused his death.

“It is very unfortunate that the current leadership under Buhari has no respect for the rule of law and the promise they made. Too sad!.”

An iroko has fallen in Igbo land—Ohanaeze

Shocked by the death of one of its reliable leaders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said a big iroko has fallen in Igbo land following the death of Chief Mbazulike Amechi.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural body, mourning Amechi’s death through a statement by National Secretary, Ambassador Okey Emuchay said: “The world is a stage, you play your part, and you depart. The legacy you leave behind would determine how posterity will remember you.

“Dara Mbazulike Amechi has played his part and has left the stage. Posterity would remember him well from the struggle for independence to his role in the first republic, during the civil war, and more recently for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“He served the Igbo and indeed Nigeria to the last minute. Even at over 90, Amechi was still preoccupied with the state of the nation. He stood out as an Igbo patriot. Ndigbo will do well to honour his memory”.

President Buhari pays tribute

Also yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari extended heartfelt condolences to the Amechi family, the government and people of Anambra State and Ohaneze Ndigbo on the passing of Chief Mbazulike Amechi, elder statesman, First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said he joins them and other Nigerians “in mourning a great patriot who believed deeply in a united Nigeria, and continued to work for its progress, undeterred by his age and personal circumstances.

“President Buhari has very fond memories of his recent meetings with the respected Nationalist, in November 2021 in Abuja and May 2022 in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State, and these words of his on November 19, still resonate:

”I don’t want to leave this planet without peace returning to my country. I believe in one big, united Nigeria, a force in Africa. Mr President, I want you to be remembered as a person who saw Nigeria burning, and you quenched the fire.”

Extolling the frankness, wisdom, honesty and advice of Amechi on the situation in the South Eastern part of the country and the way forward, the President affirmed that the nonagenarian will also be remembered for his warmth, values and devotion to the service of the nation.

He was bridge-builder —Peter Obi

Also mourning the Zikist, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, expressed sadness over the death of Nigeria’s First Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi.

In a Condolence Message, Obi said he was pained by the death of the elder statesman, who he described as a lover of peace and a bridge builder. Obi stated that his fatherly advice, guidance, and support were more needed by the nation now than ever, especially with the forthcoming elections.

The Condolence Message read in part, “I received the news of the transition to glory of Late Chief Mbazulike Amechi, this morning. He was an elder statesman whose love for peaceful coexistence, desire for fairness, equity, and justice, and fire of patriotism burned till death. His was an impactful life that positively touched millions of people around the country.

“His service to the people and the nation, in different capacities, will always be remembered. He was a man who devoted his life to fighting for a more united and progressive Nigeria. I have personally enjoyed great support from him in my political journey.”

“I pray God to comfort the family he has left behind and grant him eternal rest. Rest on Papa,” he concluded.

End of an era—Ngige

In his mourning message, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige lamented that the last of the titans has departed.

Ngige declared the death of Mbazulike as “an end of an era, the exit of the last of the titans from the firmament of the old Eastern Region.

He said: “Hitherto, all members of the liberationist class of Zikism – Mokwugo Okoye, Anthony Enaharo, Raji Abdallah, Fred Anyiam, Smart Ebbi, M.C.K Ajuluchukwu, Osita Agwuna, Bob Oguagu have all passed on, leaving Mbazulike to minister to our generation. And now, he has transcended!

“I recall how barely a year ago, November 19, 2021, the 93 years old Dara Akunwafor as we all called him, led the Igbo Greats to President Muhammadu Buhari in search of a political solution to the separatist agitations in the South East, following the detention of Nnamdi Kanu. I facilitated that visit which also had Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife in attendance.

“I recall the sentiments Dara had confided in me on the compelling imperative of peace in our zone and the urgency of integrated regional development agenda involving, all leaders – a scary fact all of us leaders, share. Unfortunately, Dara has passed on leaving us to soldier on.

“Ndi-Anambra will not forget in a hurry, how Mbazulike stood on the side of the people on July 10, 2003, and thereafter, to ensure our dear Anambra State was fully liberated from the vicious grip of godfathers at a time, some others ducked, fearing the ferocious Obasanjo’s federal might. Anambra was subsequently liberated to the benefit of all us today.

“May God Almighty shine his perpetual light on Mbazulike Amechi.”

Outstanding patriot, nationalist—Soludo

Also yesterday, Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, expressed sadness over the death of Elder Statesman and Nigeria’s First Republic Aviation Minister, Dara Mbazulike Amechi.

According to the Governor, the late elder statesman lived an impactful and exemplary life worthy of commendation

“He was a renowned Nationalist, an active and staunch voice in the Zikist movement as well as an accomplished elder statesman”. Governor Soludo recalled

The Governor further stated that the death of Mbazulike Amechi was not just a loss to his community, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area and Anambra state but also a monumental loss to Ndigbo and the Nigerian Nation.

The Governor, therefore, on behalf of the Government and people of Anambra State commiserates with the Mbazulike family over the irreparable loss.

His death, big devastating blow to Ndigbo —Anambra Elders Forum

Also mourning the departed titan, Anambra Elders, and Stakeholders Forum has described yesterday’s death of Chief Mbazulike Amechi, first republic Aviation Minister as a very big devastating blow to the entire Igbo race in particular and the country at large.

In a reaction, the National President of the forum, Justice Anthony Iguh, and Vice Chairman National Advisory Council of the forum, Justice Godwin Ononiba said Mbazulike died of agony occasioned by the federal government’s refusal to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Nnamdi Kanu, as he requested.

He left a huge void —Chekwas Okorie

Mourning the late nationalist, Factional Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, Chief Chekwas Okorie said:” Although Chief Mbazulike Amechi enjoyed the special grace of God to live up to the ripe old age of 93 years, yet by his passing he left such a huge void that will be difficult to fill for a long time.”

He continued: Like wine, his invaluable contributions and interventions in public discourse became better as he aged. He was courageous, bold, and forthright at all times.

“The boy is good “as he was popularly known in his hay days when he became a cabinet minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at the youthful age of 24 years old will be greatly missed, especially his wise counsel to Ndigbo and every Nigerian government”.”

He didn’t hear from Buhari on Kanu’s freedom—Uwazuruike

Also paying tribute on behalf of the Cultural Credibility Development Initiative, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, described Amechi as a noble statesman, who was good in all ramifications.

“Chief Mbazulike Amechi was a great man in all ramifications. He was a recurring decimal at every crucial moment in the history of Nigeria. As a young politician, he physically defended the great Zik, for which he earned the name ‘the boy is good. ‘.”The most recent assignment he undertook was to lead a delegation of highly respected Eminent Igbo Leaders to visit President Muhamadu Buhari to plead for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The delegation comprised me, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, and Bishop Onuoha. Chief Mbazulike Amechi stated firmly that God blessed him with a long life and President Muhamadu Buhari with a second term to bring peace to Nigeria. President Buhari promised to give a positive answer because he would not say no to the delegation on account of the age of Chief Amechi. Sadly, this promise was not kept.

“We are in mourning because a highly respected eminent Igbo leader has departed without hearing from President Buhari that he has released Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

