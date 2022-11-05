President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Amb. Mohammed Rimi, the Baraden Katsina and Nigeria’s representative in the United Arab Emirates, on the passing of his mother, Hajiya Aishatu Muhammad (Indon Ankeke).

Muhammad died on Oct. 30 at the age of 90 and was buried in Katsina on Oct. 31.

In a message to the Ambassador, the bereaved family members and the government and people of Katsina State, via a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja, Buhari said: “my condolences on the passing away of Hajiya Aishatu, Ambassador Rimi’s mother. May her soul rest in peace.

”In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family, the government and people of Katsina State.”

In another message to the nation’s civil rights community and to the family of the late Ariyo-Dare Atoye, President Buhari said ”the nation has lost an honest and hard working citizen, ho can be described as a promoter of non-violent agitation.”

The civil rights activist was until his death, the Executive Director of “Adopt A Goal Initiative.”

He said that Atoye’s moderating influence on civil society movements in the country as manifested in “his constructive role in the shaping of, the eventual passage, and coming into law of the celebrated Electoral Act which I recently signed into law, will not be forgotten by the nation.”

The president prayed for the repose of his soul. (NAN)

RELATED NEWS