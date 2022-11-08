By Chidi Nkwopara

Bishop of the Diocese of Egbu, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Enyinnaya Okorafor, has reminded President Muhammadu Buhari that history will remember him “for being the President, under whose regime Nigeria was plunged into the worst and most unprecedented state of insecurity.”

This was part of his 100-page Presidential Address, which he delivered weekend, to the third session of the ninth synod of the diocese, held at Christ Anglican Church, Emeabiam, Owerri West local government area of Imo State.

The Bishop said: “Insecurity has replaced security. At the first instance, Nigerians were promised that Boko Haram would disappear totally from Nigeria, within a couple of months, on assumption of office. The extent of achieving that is anybody’s guess.

“May we ask: Where is Leah Sharibu? Where are the rest of the Chibok Girls? If these children were to be the President’s biological children or children of the high and mighty, would they have been where they are up till this time? Mr. President should be the father of the entire nation.

“The nation has witnessed, as never before, the highest level of ethnicity and tribalism. An assessment of the appointments under his watch, shows a high level of lobsidedness along ethnic and religious divide, which is a huge question mark on his oath of office at the swearing in, to keep Nigeria one.”

Taking a critical look at the nation’s education sector, Bishop Okorafor gave an abysmally low mark to the Buhari administration.

His words: “Do we need to be assessed in the education sector? Do we not know that we have failed woefully? Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, just suspended an eight-month old strike, from February 14 to October 14, 2022. A full academic session has been lost under the watch of a sitting government of a sitting President, in a democracy.

“Our children kept languishing, running from pillar to post. The ASUU President was recently quoted as saying that 12 professors died, during the strike. We are not told how many other categories of lecturers, as well as students that died.”

