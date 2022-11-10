President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Team Nigeria on their spectacular performance in winning the Silver Medal at the African Continental Archery Championship, holding in Pretoria, South Africa.

Rotimi Williams, Olatayo Olasehinde and Damilola Sholademi, who represented Nigeria in the men’s 50m compound bow, won silver, coming second behind South Africa.

In the mixed category comprising both genders, Williams Sholademi and Kachollom Enyenihi also won the silver.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja, commended the athletes for demonstrating the Nigerian value of bravery, passion and commitment in the maiden participation of the country in the African Archery Championship.

According to the Nigerian leader, this worthy achievement marks the beginning of a harvest of more celebrations in their professional career and other endeavours.

The championship is being held every two years. (NAN)

