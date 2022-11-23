By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of the Government and Nigerians has felicitated with his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on his 78th birthday, November 24, 2022.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said he rejoices with the former Minister of External Affairs, whose congeniality, brilliance and rectitude, continue to light his path as a scholar, publisher, international diplomat, and technocrat, with records of distinguished service in Nigeria and the United Nations (UN).

According to the statement, “President Buhari salutes the Chief of Staff for the courage, experience, and wisdom he has brought to bear on the position, and the difference made in government, after serving as the longest Nigerian Ambassador to the United Nations, President of UNICEF, UN Under-Secretary-General, first Special Adviser on Africa to the UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan and Joint African Union-United Nations Special Representative for Darfur.

“As the former Under-Secretary-General of the UN for Political Affairs, under Secretary-General Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-Moon, turns 78, the President affirms that his exemplary dedication to the growth of the nation, and many sacrifices for the benefit of Nigerians, will be cherished and documented for posterity.”

President Buhari prayed for the well-being of Prof. Gambari and his family.

