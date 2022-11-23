…As Omo- Agege protests over exclusion of Delta State Representative from the list

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking for the confirmation of his Special Assistant on new Media, Lauretta Onochie, as Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Recall that the Senate had in July last year bowed to pressure from Civil Society Organisations, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and other Nigerians and refused to confirm Onochie as a Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who read the letter from President Buhari, read out the other fifteen members making up the list for the NDDC, just as former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu, General Charles Airhiavbere is the Executive Director, Finance.

Soon after the list was read, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central however protested that the there was no representation from Delta State in line with the act establishing the NDDC that each state of the NDDC must have a representative, just as he pleaded with the Executive to correct the anomaly.

Lawan however promised that he would ensure that the Act was adhered to as he promised to take it in order not to delay the screening.

RELATED NEWS