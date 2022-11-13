By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday, described as “despicable and cowardly,” the terrorist bomb attack that claimed several lives and injured tens of others in an explosion that rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, Turkey.

The President’s condemnation of the bomb attack was disclosed via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

President Buhari in a reaction to the incident, Sunday evening, “expressed the shock and sadness of the Nigerian people over the incident.”

He assured “the Turkish President, Recep Tayyep Erdogan, that the government and people of this country will continue to support them in the global war against terrorism.”

President Buhari said “the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria are with the families of the innocent people killed and we wish full and speedy recovery to those injured.”

