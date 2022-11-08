…Gov presents N385.2bn 2023 budget

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mr. Abraham Ingobere, has called on the state government to rejij the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, operations in the state, disclosing that there was so much leakages in the revenue generating system.

The speake made the observation during the presentation of N385.2 billion 2023 Appropriation bill by Governor Douye Diri to the State House of Assembly for approval, yesterday, pointing out that revenue accruing from FACC was not sustainable, as it was tied to oil production, hence the need to shore up the state IGR.

He said: “In the budget, it is stated clearly that five percent is what the IGR, will produce. The FAAC revenues are always determined by oil production that is why Bayelsa State is part of the global oil market and anytime we have problem in the global oil market, it affects Bayelsa State negatively.

“From our findings, there are loopholes in the IGR system in the state and we suggest that the technical team led by the Commissioner of Finance look into the system of generating IGR and work hard to tackle the leakages we have in the system.

“This year, I was privileged to come across some revenue agents (youths) at the tollgate, who stopped some lorries coming into the state and collected huge amount of money in my presence and no receipt was issued to the people and I am not sure that such funds are properly remitted to the state coffers. These are some of the things we need to address to boost the IGR of the state.”

