The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) is set to dedicate 77 Chronological Bible Stories (CBS) in sign language for the deaf in the country.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Benjamin Mordi, BSN Manager, Media and Public Relations Officer, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

The statement said that the event would take place on Nov. 26, in Ibadan, Oyo State, where the BSN had a deaf translation centre.

It said that the dedication would be chaired by the Prelate, Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Ekpeyoung Akpanika.

The statement added that the Director, Ecumenism, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr Testimony Onifade, would be the guest speaker.

It said that the Sign Language Bible, which is in video format and available on memory stick, was designed to meet the scripture needs of those with hearing challenges.

The statement said that the Bible stories, though expensive, were being distributed free of charge to the deaf community.

It noted that the first 77 CBS for the deaf were dedicated in 2014, while 33 and 35 stories were added in 2017 and 2021, respectively.

“The dedication of additional 77 stories will bring the total CBS in the Nigerian Sign Language to 222.

“With this, the translation of the full Bible in the Nigerian sign language, beginning with the Book of Matthew, commenced on October 1, 2022,” said the statement.

NAN reports that the BSN is committed to breaking any known barriers that make the word of God inaccessible to people.

The sighted, the blind, and the deaf now have unhindered access to the word of God in Nigeria. (NAN)

