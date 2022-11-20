File image of Bamise’s mother discovering and hanging on to the suspect’s bus. Late Bamise is inset.

By Henry Ojelu

Lagos State government has assured the family of the late Oluwabamishe Ayanwole, who was allegedly raped and murdered by a Bus Rapid Transport, BRT driver, Andrew Ominikoron, that justice will be served in the matter.

A statement issued by the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. T. K. Shitta-bey, ahead of Bamishe’s first post-humous birthday, said that the Lagos State government would not relent in its effort to ensure that justice is speedily served in the case.

The statement reads: “As we approach the first post-humous birthday of Oluwabamishe Ayanwole, the Lagos State Government again empathizes with the family on the incident that led to the untimely death of their loved one.

“The government wishes to reiterate that it will, through the Ministry of Justice, leave no stone unturned in ensuring the diligent prosecution of defendant – Andrew Ominikoron.

“Towards fulfilling this obligation, the defendant was arrested by the Police on March 7.

“A five-count charge, which includes the offences of Murder, Rape, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and Sexual Assault, was preferred against the defendant and he has since been arraigned before Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the High Court of Lagos State on March 22.

“In the proof of evidence, the State lined up nine witnesses to testify.

“The trial commenced on May 9, and from the time of arraignment till date, the case has come up 11 times.

“The State has called seven witnesses with 13 exhibits tendered. PW7 whose examination-in-chief was concluded on October 31, is now being cross-examined by defence counsel and the case stands adjourned till December 5, for the continuation of trial.

“The matter is being personally handled by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, supported by the DPP and a team of lawyers from the office of the DPP in demonstration of the importance and priority given to the case by the State.

“Remarkable progress has been made in the matter and the State has demonstrated its readiness and determination to ensure the matter is prosecuted to its logical conclusion by ensuring that all its witnesses are available and ready to testify.

“Between the date of arraignment (March 2022) till date, seven witnesses out of nine have testified.

“The family of the deceased and members of the public is, hereby, assured that the trial of the fefendant is ongoing and the Lagos State government will not relent in its effort to ensure that justice is speedily served in the case.”

