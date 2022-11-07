By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, Monday presented the 2023 budget estimate for the State.

The budget, which is tagged “Budget of Divine Mandate Consolidation and Continuity” is estimated at N139 billion.

Recall that the State Governor had said that the budget will prioritize areas like health, education, Agriculture, Infrastructure and Human Capital development.

He clarified that the 2022 Budget has been implemented to 75%, saying that he was satisfied that Government was fast in executing the 199 kilometre Abakaliki Ring Road project.

….Details later

